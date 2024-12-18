Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Tarleton State 3-9, Okla. State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Okla. State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Tarleton State Texans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The timing is sure in the Cowboys' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Texans have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Okla. State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. The contest between them and Oklahoma on Saturday wasn't a total blowout, but with Okla. State falling 80-65 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The match marked the Cowboys' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Marchelus Avery, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State's 23-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell 67-62 to UTEP on Monday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jordan Mizell, who earned 14 points. His performance made up for a slower matchup against UCF last Sunday. The team also got some help courtesy of Bubu Benjamin, who posted 18 points plus three steals.

Okla. State's loss dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Tarleton State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Okla. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. It's a different story for Tarleton State, though, as they've been averaging only 61.7. The only thing between Okla. State and another offensive beatdown is Tarleton State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

Okla. State is a big 21.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.