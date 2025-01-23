Who's Playing
Denver Pioneers @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Current Records: Denver 6-15, Oral Roberts 5-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.40
What to Know
Oral Roberts is 9-1 against Denver since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.
Oral Roberts will face Denver after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. Oral Roberts took an 84-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of S. Dak. State. The Golden Eagles haven't had much luck with the Jackrabbits recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, Denver's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight defeat. They fell 74-62 to St. Thomas.
Oral Roberts' loss dropped their record down to 5-13. As for Denver, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-15.
Looking forward, Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Denver.
Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over Denver in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 82-76. Will Oral Roberts repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oral Roberts is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 152 points.
Series History
Oral Roberts has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. Denver 76
- Dec 31, 2023 - Oral Roberts 89 vs. Denver 86
- Jan 26, 2023 - Oral Roberts 102 vs. Denver 61
- Dec 31, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. Denver 62
- Jan 29, 2022 - Oral Roberts 89 vs. Denver 80
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. Denver 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oral Roberts 91 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oral Roberts 88 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 20, 2020 - Denver 100 vs. Oral Roberts 96
- Feb 01, 2020 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. Denver 77