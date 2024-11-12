Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Portland 1-1, Oregon 2-0

What to Know

Oregon is 3-0 against Portland since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Oregon Ducks will host the Portland Pilots at 11:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. The Pilots took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Ducks, who come in off a win.

Oregon is headed into the game following a big victory against Montana on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Oregon put a hurting on Montana to the tune of 79-48. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-20.

Nate Bittle was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was TJ Bamba, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Portland faltered in their match on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 94-53 bruising that UCSB dished out on Saturday. The Pilots were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-28.

Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from Vukasin Masic, who went 9 for 13 en route to 24 points plus five assists and two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Portland struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as UCSB racked up 23.

The win made it two in a row for Oregon and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Everything went Oregon's way against Portland in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, as Oregon made off with a 78-56 victory. Does Oregon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Portland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oregon is a big 26.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 4 years.