Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 5-4, Pittsburgh 8-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Pittsburgh is heading back home. They will welcome the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Pittsburgh will bounce into Wednesday's matchup after (finally) beating Va. Tech, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Pittsburgh came out on top against Va. Tech by a score of 64-59 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaland Lowe, who had 19 points plus five rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ishmael Leggett, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky blew past Camp-Harrodsburg, posting a 98-62 win. That looming 98-62 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Colonels yet this season.

Eastern Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Camp-Harrodsburg only pulled down ten.

Pittsburgh's victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Eastern Kentucky, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Pittsburgh has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.