Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Sam Houston 6-5, Pittsburgh 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats are taking a road trip to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

On Monday, Sam Houston humbled St. Thomas (TX) with an 80-54 smackdown. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 41-21.

Sam Houston smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's match on Wednesday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They claimed a resounding 96-56 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season.

Brandin Cummings was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Va. Tech last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Zack Austin was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three blocks.

Sam Houston's victory was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Pittsburgh, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Sam Houston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.