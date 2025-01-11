Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 10-6, Presbyterian 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Presbyterian is heading back home. They and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Presbyterian would be headed in after a victory, but SC Upstate made sure that didn't happen. Presbyterian fell 77-67 to SC Upstate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. couldn't handle Longwood on Wednesday and fell 85-76. The Bulldogs haven't had much luck with the Lancers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

UNC-Ash. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Presbyterian's loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-10. As for UNC-Ash., their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Presbyterian just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've nailed 48.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Presbyterian couldn't quite finish off UNC-Ash. when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 71-69. Will Presbyterian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.