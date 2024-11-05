Halftime Report

A win for Iona would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Princeton 49-37.

If Iona keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Princeton will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Iona 0-0, Princeton 0-0

Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Princeton Tigers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Princeton didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 8.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they averaged only 10.2.

Looking back to last season, Princeton had a stellar season and finished 24-3. On the other hand, Iona will seek to improve after finishing 15-16.

Princeton came up short against Iona in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 70-64. Will Princeton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Looking ahead, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Princeton is a big 11.5-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iona.