Stonehill Skyhawks @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Stonehill 1-2, Robert Morris 1-2

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will face off against the Stonehill Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Having struggled with nine defeats in a row dating back to last season, Robert Morris finally turned things around against Chatham on Sunday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 79-51 win over the Cougars. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Colonials have posted since January 4th.

Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Stonehill was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 76-49 loss at the hands of Providence. The Skyhawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-25.

Robert Morris made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for Stonehill, their defeat was their 21st straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-2.

Looking ahead, Robert Morris is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Robert Morris is a big 10.5-point favorite against Stonehill, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

