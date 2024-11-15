Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Monmouth 0-3, Rutgers 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Jersey Mike's Arena.

The experts predicted Monmouth would be headed in after a victory, but N. Illinois made sure that didn't happen. Monmouth fell 79-66 to N. Illinois on Tuesday.

Despite their loss, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Abdi Bashir Jr., who posted 25 points plus five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Bashir Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against Temple on Friday.

Even though they lost, Monmouth smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Rutgers won against Wagner on Wednesday with 75 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Monday. Rutgers walked away with a 75-65 win over Saint Peter's. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Scarlet Knights.

Dylan Harper and Lathan Sommerville were among the main playmakers for Rutgers as the former posted 24 points plus six rebounds and the latter went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus three blocks.

Monmouth's defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for Rutgers, they now have a winning record of 1-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Monmouth has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Monmouth beat Rutgers 73-67 in their previous meeting back in December of 2015. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or does Rutgers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.