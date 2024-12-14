Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Seton Hall 5-5, Rutgers 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.00

What to Know

Seton Hall has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Pirates' defense has only allowed 59.4 points per game this season, so the Scarlet Knights' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Seton Hall is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took an 85-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Okla. State on Sunday. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Pirates, who until this matchup were averaging 59.4 points allowed.

Despite their loss, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Coleman, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus four steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Scotty Middleton, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Rutgers had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They managed an 80-76 victory over Penn State on Tuesday.

Rutgers can attribute much of their success to Dylan Harper, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Ace Bailey was another key player, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Seton Hall's defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Rutgers, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-4.

Seton Hall is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Seton Hall came up short against Rutgers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 70-63. Can Seton Hall avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 11.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Rutgers.