Who's Playing

Mount Marty Lancers @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: Mount Marty 0-2, S. Dak. State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

S. Dak. State is 3-0 against Mount Marty since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The S. Dak. State Jackrabbits will host the Mount Marty Lancers at 8:00 p.m. ET at First Bank & Trust Arena. The timing is sure in the Jackrabbits' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Lancers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

The experts predicted S. Dak. State would be headed in after a win, but N. Colorado made sure that didn't happen. S. Dak. State took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Colorado on Thursday. The loss was the Jackrabbits' first of the season.

S. Dak. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Mount Marty kicked off their season on the road on Sunday and hit a couple of potholes. They were completely outmatched by South Dakota on the road and fell 77-47.

Having lost for the first time this season, S. Dak. State fell to 2-1. As for Mount Marty, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything went S. Dak. State's way against Mount Marty in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as S. Dak. State made off with a 92-70 victory. Will S. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Mount Marty have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against Mount Marty in the last 3 years.