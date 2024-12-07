Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Texas So. 2-6, Sam Houston 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Sam Houston is heading back home. They will welcome the Texas So. Tigers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 97-71, which was the final score in Sam Houston's tilt against Indiana on Tuesday.

Sam Houston struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Texas So. entered their match against Texas State on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Texas So. fell 72-59 to Texas State. The matchup marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Sam Houston now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Texas So., they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season.