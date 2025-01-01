Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: The Citadel 5-6, Samford 10-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Samford is preparing for their first Southern matchup of the season on Wednesday. After both having extra time off, they and The Citadel Bulldogs will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. The timing is sure in Samford's favor as the team sits on 24 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while The Citadel has been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Samford is headed into Wednesday's game after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Alabama A&M. Samford came out on top against Alabama A&M by a score of 97-90 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for The Citadel last Wednesday and boy were they right. There's no need to mince words: The Citadel lost to Vanderbilt, and The Citadel lost bad. The score wound up at 105-53. The contest marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The Citadel's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Colby McAllister, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points, and Sola Adebisi, who earned eight points in addition to six rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave McAllister a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%).

Samford has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for The Citadel, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Samford has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for The Citadel, though, as they've only made 29.8% of their threes this season. Given Samford's sizable advantage in that area, The Citadel will need to find a way to close that gap.

Samford beat The Citadel 92-80 in their previous matchup back in March. Does Samford have another victory up their sleeve, or will The Citadel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Samford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.