Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Cal Baptist 5-4, San Diego State 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Cal Baptist ended up a good deal behind UCF and lost 74-59. The match marked the Lancers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Dominique Daniels Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 33 points. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 22.3 points per game.

Cal Baptist struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, San Diego State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They took down the Toreros 74-57.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Nick Boyd, who earned 17 points along with six assists. Boyd's performance made up for a slower contest against Fresno State on Wednesday.

Cal Baptist's loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-4. As for San Diego State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cal Baptist hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Baptist is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 2-7, while San Diego State is 2-5.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 15-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

