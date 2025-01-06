Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Houston Chr. 4-10, SF Austin 7-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

SF Austin is 7-0 against Houston Chr. since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lumberjacks' defense has only allowed 62 points per game this season, so the Huskies' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The experts predicted SF Austin would be headed in after a victory, but Incarnate Word made sure that didn't happen. SF Austin took a 55-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Even though they lost, SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Lamar by a score of 63-61. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Huskies have suffered against the Cardinals since March 13, 2019.

SF Austin's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-7. As for Houston Chr., their defeat dropped their record down to 4-10.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: SF Austin has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given SF Austin's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for SF Austin against Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, as the squad secured a 96-68 win. In that contest, SF Austin amassed a halftime lead of 48-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

SF Austin has won all of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 9 years.