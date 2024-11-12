Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Siena Saints

Current Records: American 1-1, Siena 2-0

What to Know

The American Eagles will face off against the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at MVP Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

American took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They came out on top against Harvard by a score of 67-55.

American can attribute much of their success to Colin Smalls, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Smalls also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Geoff Sprouse, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Siena ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Bryant , sneaking past 90-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they won, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Bryant racked up 16.

American's win ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for Siena, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-0.

American took their win against Siena in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 78-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Looking ahead, American is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Odds

American is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Siena has won 2 out of their last 3 games against American.