Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: N. Dak. State 14-6, South Dakota 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

What to Know

South Dakota is on a 12-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while N. Dak. State is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. One thing working in the Coyotes' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

South Dakota is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 172-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Oral Roberts. South Dakota came out on top against Oral Roberts by a score of 92-82 on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State was able to grind out a solid victory over Kansas City on Thursday, taking the game 71-64.

South Dakota's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for N. Dak. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.3 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Dakota took their victory against N. Dak. State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 88-68. Will South Dakota repeat their success, or does N. Dak. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.