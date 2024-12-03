Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Stetson 1-6, South Florida 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, South Florida is heading back home. They will welcome the Stetson Hatters at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, South Florida skirted by Wright State 73-72 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jayden Reid with less than a second left in the second quarter.

Jamille Reynolds was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Even though they won, South Florida struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Stetson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They lost to La Salle on the road by a decisive 92-77 margin.

The losing side was boosted by Mehki Ellison, who posted 20 points along with seven rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Abramo Canka was another key player, earning 14 points plus five rebounds.

South Florida has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season. As for Stetson, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-6.

South Florida and Stetson were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but South Florida came up empty-handed after a 68-67 loss. Can South Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Florida has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stetson.