Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 5-10, Southern U. 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Southern U. Jaguars and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jaguars have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for Southern U. against Florida A&M as the squad secured a 91-57 win. With the Jaguars ahead 53-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Southern U. was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida A&M only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. hadn't done well against Grambling State recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Bethune-Cook. came out on top against Grambling State by a score of 65-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.

Southern U.'s victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-8. As for Bethune-Cook., their win bumped their record up to 5-10.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Southern U. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Southern U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Bethune-Cook. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Southern U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Bethune-Cook.'s ninth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Odds

Southern U. is a 4.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Southern U..