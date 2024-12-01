Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-4, Stonehill 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

The Quinnipiac Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stonehill Skyhawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Merkert Gymnasium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Quinnipiac will face Stonehill after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Monday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159.5 points. Quinnipiac took an 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Saint Louis.

Quinnipiac struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Stonehill was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that's exactly how things played out. There's no need to mince words: Stonehill lost to Marquette, and Stonehill lost bad. The score wound up at 94-59. The Skyhawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-31.

Despite their defeat, Stonehill saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Amir Nesbitt, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. Nesbitt had some trouble finding his footing against Providence on November 9th, so this was a nice turnaround.

Quinnipiac now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Stonehill, they dropped their record down to 4-5 with the loss, which was their 23rd straight on the road dating back to last season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stonehill, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Stonehill will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac beat Stonehill 80-69 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won both of the games they've played against Stonehill in the last 2 years.