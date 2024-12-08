Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-1, TCU 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dickies Arena. The Commodores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.6 points per game this season.

Vanderbilt's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They strolled past Va. Tech with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 80-64. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Jason Edwards, who earned 19 points. MJ Collins was another key player, earning 15 points.

Even though they won, Vanderbilt struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

TCU's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to Colo. State on Thursday. TCU came out on top against Xavier by a score of 76-72 (the very same score they lost by in their prior game). The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

TCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Frankie Collins out in front who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ernest Udeh Jr., who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Vanderbilt's victory bumped their record up to 8-1. As for TCU, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3.

Vanderbilt came out on top in a nail-biter against TCU when the teams last played back in January of 2018, sneaking past 81-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vanderbilt since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vanderbilt won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.