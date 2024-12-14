Who's Playing

Johnson U Royals @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Johnson U 0-1, Tennessee State 3-7

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

The Tennessee State Tigers will face off against the Johnson U Royals at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentry Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Tennessee State is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Tuesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 84-60 walloping at the hands of Western Kentucky. The game marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Brandon Weston, who earned 22 points.

Even though they lost, Tennessee State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Johnson U had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 72-52 punch to the gut against Chattanooga. The match was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Royals were thoroughly outmatched 40-22 in the second half.

Tennessee State's loss dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Johnson U, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.