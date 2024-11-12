Who's Playing
WGA Wolves @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Current Records: WGA 0-2, Tennessee Tech 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
What to Know
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off against the WGA Wolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Wolves will be stumbling in from a loss.
Tennessee Tech took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They took down Bryan 89-74.
Tennessee Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, WGA was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They fell victim to a painful 85-62 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech. The Wolves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-29.
The win got Tennessee Tech back to even at 1-1. As for WGA, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 0-2.
Looking ahead, Tennessee Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.
Odds
Tennessee Tech is a solid 6.5-point favorite against WGA, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 146.5 points.
