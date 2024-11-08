Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: East Texas A&M 0-2, Texas A&M 0-1

What to Know

The East Texas A&M Lions will head out to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Reed Arena. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

East Texas A&M is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against South Dakota on Wednesday. East Texas A&M took a 91-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Dakota. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell just short of UCF by a score of 64-61 on Monday. The Aggies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Pharrel Payne, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive games dating back to last season.

East Texas A&M took a serious blow against Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 78-46. Can East Texas A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

East Texas A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 12-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 31-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.