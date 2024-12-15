Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 2-9, Texas 8-2

What to Know

Golden Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Texas Longhorns will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, things could have been worse for Arkansas Pine Bluff, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 89-73 loss to UL Monroe.

Even though they lost, Arkansas Pine Bluff was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 15.8.

Meanwhile, Texas entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against N. Mex. State as Texas made off with a 91-67 win. The Longhorns have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 22 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Arthur Kaluma, who went 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds. Tramon Mark was another key player, scoring 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Texas, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was pulverized by Texas 88-43 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas is a big 41-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 41.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Texas has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 3 years.