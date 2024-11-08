Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Houston Chr. 1-0, Texas 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Houston Chr. is 0-3 against Texas since November of 2021 but things could change on Friday. The Houston Chr. Huskies will head out to face off against the Texas Longhorns at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while the Longhorns will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Houston Chr. is headed out to face Texas after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Houston Chr. put a hurting on Avila to the tune of 86-59 on Monday. The win was some much needed relief for the Huskies as it spelled an end to their seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Houston Chr. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Avila only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Texas had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 80-72 to Ohio State on Monday. The Longhorns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tre Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 29 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Houston Chr. took a serious blow against Texas when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 77-50. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Houston Chr. was down 37-17.

Houston Chr. is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 13-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Texas is a big 32.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas has won all of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 3 years.