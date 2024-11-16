Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-2, Texas 2-1

Delta Devils fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Texas Longhorns at 5:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. The Delta Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 24-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

There's no need to mince words: Miss Valley State lost to Missouri on Thursday, and Miss Valley State lost bad. The score wound up at 111-39. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Missouri posted 19.

Meanwhile, Texas entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past Chicago State 105-58. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-18.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ze'Rik Onyema, who went 7 for 8 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Onyema also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Arthur Kaluma was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Miss Valley State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Texas, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 39-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

