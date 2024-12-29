Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Northwestern State 5-6, Texas 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northwestern State Demons will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Texas Longhorns at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Northwestern State took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They walked away with an 89-79 win over Southern-NOLA.

Northwestern State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Texas had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 44 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Privateers 98-62. The Longhorns have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Jordan Pope went supernova for Texas, going 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points. Pope is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Arthur Kaluma, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Northwestern State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-6 record this season. As for Texas, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

Northwestern State was dealt a punishing 105-59 loss at the hands of Texas when the teams last played back in November of 2017. Can Northwestern State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.