Who's Playing

St. Andrews Knights @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: St. Andrews 0-1, The Citadel 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the St. Andrews Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McAlister Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, The Citadel lost to Charleston at home by a decisive 76-61 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulldogs in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost five in a row.

Keynan Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Paxton Davidson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

St. Andrews kicked off their season on the road on November 6th and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: St. Andrews lost to App. State, and St. Andrews lost bad. The score wound up at 108-54. The Knights' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row dating back to last season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Andrews struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as App. State racked up 23.

The Citadel's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for St. Andrews, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for The Citadel against St. Andrews in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, as the squad secured a 102-62 victory. Will The Citadel repeat their success, or does St. Andrews have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

The Citadel won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.