Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Okla. State 4-2, Tulsa 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Okla. State Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.7 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Okla. State came up short against Nevada and fell 90-78.

Despite their loss, Okla. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Arturo Dean, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points, was perhaps the best of all. Dean had some trouble finding his footing against Miami two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tulsa last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Georgia State by a score of 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Golden Hurricane have suffered since January 4th.

Like Okla. State, Tulsa lost despite seeing results from several players. Dwon Odom led the charge by dropping a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Odom continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Keaston Willis, who posted 18 points.

Okla. State's loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Tulsa, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Okla. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Okla. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Okla. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Okla. State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tulsa.