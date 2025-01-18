Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Louisiana 5-13, UL Monroe 4-15

UL Monroe will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since December 11.

UL Monroe will head into Wednesday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Saturday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Wednesday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-58 walloping at the hands of Troy.

Even though they lost, UL Monroe smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Louisiana fell victim to a painful 83-63 loss at the hands of Arkansas State on Thursday. The Ragin Cajuns were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

UL Monroe's defeat dropped their record down to 4-15. As for Louisiana, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UL Monroe has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

UL Monroe couldn't quite finish off Louisiana when the teams last played on Saturday and fell 71-68. Will UL Monroe have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Louisiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.