Old Dominion Monarchs @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-8, UL Monroe 4-9

What to Know

UL Monroe will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will give the Warhawks their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

The experts predicted UL Monroe would be headed in after a win, but Houston Chr. made sure that didn't happen. UL Monroe took a 74-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston Chr. on Tuesday. The Warhawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell to Northeastern 75-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Caelum Swanton-Rodger, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against George Wash. two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Davis Jr., who earned 17 points plus six rebounds.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.

UL Monroe's loss dropped their record down to 4-9. As for Old Dominion, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UL Monroe has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UL Monroe beat Old Dominion 80-73 in their previous meeting back in January. Will UL Monroe repeat their success, or does Old Dominion have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Old Dominion is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

UL Monroe won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.