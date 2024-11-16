Who's Playing

NC-Wesleyan Battling Bishops @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: NC-Wesleyan 0-1, UNCG 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans will face off against the NC-Wesleyan Battling Bishops at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, UNCG couldn't handle SMU and fell 81-68.

Despite the loss, UNCG had strong showings from Kenyon Giles, who had 21 points along with three steals, and Malik Henry, who posted 14 points.

Meanwhile, NC-Wesleyan had to start their season on the road last Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. There's no need to mince words: NC-Wesleyan lost to East Carolina, and NC-Wesleyan lost bad. The score wound up at 97-70. The Battling Bishops were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 65-32.

UNCG took their win against NC-Wesleyan when the teams last played back in November of 2021 by a conclusive 80-61. Will UNCG repeat their success, or does NC-Wesleyan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won both of the games they've played against NC-Wesleyan in the last 7 years.