Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: San Jose State 2-5, UNCG 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada

Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the UNCG Spartans will face off at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lee's Family Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. San Jose State is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Monday, San Jose State earned a 71-65 win over UTEP. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 136.5 point over/under.

San Jose State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Will McClendon, who went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points. McClendon is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Josh Uduje was another key player, posting 23 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, UNCG made easy work of LBSU on Monday and carried off a 71-48 victory.

UNCG smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches dating back to last season.

San Jose State's win bumped their record up to 2-5. As for UNCG, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

San Jose State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, UNCG is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNCG in mind: they have a solid 4-0 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UNCG is a 4.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

