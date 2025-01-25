Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ UT Martin Skyhawks
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-11, UT Martin 9-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
UT Martin and Tennessee Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The Skyhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.
UT Martin fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Tennessee State on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 89-77 to Tennessee State.
Even though they lost, Tennessee Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.
UT Martin's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Tennessee Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-11.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UT Martin has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UT Martin was able to grind out a solid victory over Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 80-69. Will UT Martin repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UT Martin and Tennessee Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 29, 2024 - UT Martin 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 69
- Dec 30, 2023 - UT Martin 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 73
- Mar 03, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. UT Martin 63
- Feb 18, 2023 - UT Martin 100 vs. Tennessee Tech 91
- Jan 07, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. UT Martin 80
- Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 88 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. UT Martin 70
- Feb 06, 2021 - UT Martin 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. UT Martin 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - UT Martin 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 62