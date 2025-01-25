Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-11, UT Martin 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UT Martin and Tennessee Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The Skyhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

UT Martin fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Tennessee State on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 89-77 to Tennessee State.

Even though they lost, Tennessee Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

UT Martin's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Tennessee Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UT Martin has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UT Martin was able to grind out a solid victory over Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 80-69. Will UT Martin repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Martin and Tennessee Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.