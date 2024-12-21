Who's Playing

CBIBS Ambassadors @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: CBIBS 0-2, UT-Rio Grande Valley 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the CBIBS Ambassadors at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.3 points per game this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Southern Utah, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. UT-Rio Grande Valley came out on top against Southern Utah by a score of 78-73 on Wednesday. The Vaqueros' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 90 points the game before, CBIBS faltered in their matchup back in November. They were completely outmatched by McNeese on the road and fell 111-57. The Ambassadors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-24.

UT-Rio Grande Valley is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for CBIBS, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.