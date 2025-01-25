Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Temple 12-7, UTSA 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

What to Know

Temple is 3-0 against UTSA since February of 2024, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

Temple is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering North Texas just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 76-67 to the Mean Green.

Temple's loss came about despite a quality game from Quante Berry, who went 8 for 15 en route to 24 points.

Even though they lost, Temple smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, UTSA didn't have quite enough to beat UAB on Tuesday and fell 81-78. The Roadrunners have struggled against the Blazers recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Primo Spears, who posted 27 points along with eight assists. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 20.4 points per game. Another player making a difference was Damari Monsanto, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Temple's defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for UTSA, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Temple has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTSA, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given Temple's sizable advantage in that area, UTSA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Temple came out on top in a nail-biter against UTSA in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, sneaking past 64-61. Does Temple have another victory up their sleeve, or will UTSA turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Temple has won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last year.