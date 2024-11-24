Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 1-4, Valparaiso 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

On Thursday, Valparaiso earned a 77-64 victory over Lindenwood.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Schwieger, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 78-69 to DePaul. That's two games in a row now that the Panthers have lost by exactly nine points.

Despite the loss, Eastern Illinois had strong showings from Kooper Jacobi, who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds, and Nakyel Shelton, who scored 17 points in addition to seven rebounds. Jacobi is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The win got Valparaiso back to even at 2-2. As for Eastern Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.