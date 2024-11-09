Halftime Report

A win for Villanova would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 41-25.

If Villanova keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-1 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-1, Villanova 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 2

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The N.J. Tech Highlanders are taking a road trip to face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Finneran Pavilion. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

N.J. Tech is leaving town to face Villanova after disappointing their home crowd in their season opener. N.J. Tech was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 58-57 to Penn. The Highlanders just can't catch a break and have now endured seven defeats in a row dating back to last season.

Villanova came into the contest on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 90-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Columbia.

Villanova might have lost, but man, Eric Dixon was a machine: he went 11 for 16 en route to 33 points plus six rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave Dixon a new career-high in threes (five).

N.J. Tech must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 21.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 10-16 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for N.J. Tech considering the team was a sub-par 5-21 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $725.30. On the other hand, Villanova will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-7 as such last season.

Odds

Villanova is a big 21.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

