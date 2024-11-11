Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Coppin State 0-3, Virginia 1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Virginia is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They came out on top against Campbell by a score of 65-56.

Jacob Cofie was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds. Blake Buchanan was another key player, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 16th straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 64-53 to Rider.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Virginia, as the team is favored by a full 27 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Virginia strolled past Coppin State in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 by a score of 68-52. Will Virginia repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 124 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia has won both of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 6 years.