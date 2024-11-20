Wagner guard R.J. Greene scored four points in the final 0.6 seconds to lift the Seahawks to a stunning come-from-behind 60-58 win on the road over Boston University on Tuesday. The Seahawks trailed by 10 points six minutes into the second half and by nine points with just under five minutes remaining before closing on a 19-8 run to secure their second win of the season.

Greene finished with a game-high 19 points including his buckets to tie the game with 0.6 remaining and then his buzzer-beater to win the game,

The sprint to the finish also included a layup from Greene with 34 seconds remaining before his late layups with less than one second on the clock. In between, BU did itself no favors by missing three-of-four free throws down the stretch and shockingly committing a turnover on an in-bounds play with 0.6 seconds remaining to give Wagner the chance at the final shot.

And here's another angle of that game-winner from Greene. It was so nice, at a minimum it's worth seeing twice. Look closely and you can see the ball comes inches from catching the leg of an outstretched Nico Nobili for BU -- only to land perfectly in the ready hands of Greene for the collect-and-cash.

Wagner is 2-3 on the season after falling to Rutgers, St. John's and Seton Hall as part of its challenging nonconference schedule. But the Seahawks could ride this win and the momentum it provides moving forward to bigger things into the meat of the 2024-25 season. They're coming off their first NCAA Tournament berth in more than two decades last season under third-year head coach Donald Copeland and are expected to challenge for the NEC title this year after being picked as a co-favorite in the preseason poll with Central Connecticut.