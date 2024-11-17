Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: UMass Lowell 2-1, Washington 2-1

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while the River Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They took down Seattle Pac. 77-62.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: UMass Lowell lost to Gonzaga, and UMass Lowell lost bad. The score wound up at 113-54. The loss was the River Hawks' first of the season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UMass Lowell struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Gonzaga racked up 21.

Washington now has a winning record of 2-1. As for UMass Lowell, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Washington has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Both have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 0-2.

Odds

Washington is a big 9-point favorite against UMass Lowell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

