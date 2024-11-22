Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: UC Irvine 4-0, Weber State 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the UC Irvine Anteaters at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats are staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Anteaters will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Weber State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Hawaii on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 73-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine won against N. Iowa two weeks ago with 80 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Saturday. UC Irvine enjoyed a cozy 80-62 win over Pepperdine.

UC Irvine can attribute much of their success to Devin Tillis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Tillis also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Bent Leuchten, who posted eight points in addition to 15 rebounds.

UC Irvine smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pepperdine only pulled down five.

Weber State's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for UC Irvine, their victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Weber State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only UC Irvine took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be Weber State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 8.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.