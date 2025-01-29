Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Houston 16-3, West Virginia 13-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Houston Cougars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia is headed into Wednesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas State on Saturday.

Javon Small put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 22 points in addition to five assists and three steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Arizona State on Tuesday. Another player making a difference was Sencire Harris, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston entered their tilt with Kansas on Saturday with 11 consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 12. They came out on top against the Jayhawks by a score of 92-86. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Cougars, who until this game were averaging 55.63 points allowed.

Houston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Milos Uzan, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. That's the most assists Uzan has posted since back in November of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Wan Roberts, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

West Virginia's defeat dropped their record down to 13-6. As for Houston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-3 record this season.

West Virginia ended up a good deal behind Houston in their previous matchup last Wednesday, losing 70-54. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Houston has won both of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last year.