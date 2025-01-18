Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: UNCG 11-7, Western Carolina 5-11

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

UNCG is 9-1 against Western Carolina since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while the Catamounts will be stumbling in from a loss.

UNCG took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against The Citadel by a score of 70-57.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Western Carolina faltered in their match on Wednesday. They took a 66-50 bruising from VMI.

UNCG pushed their record up to 11-7 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Western Carolina, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: UNCG hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Western Carolina, though, as they've been averaging 16.3. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, Western Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG beat Western Carolina 71-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.