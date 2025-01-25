Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: North Florida 10-10, Western Georgia 3-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Coliseum. The Ospreys know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past four contests -- so hopefully the Wolves like a good challenge.

North Florida is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 167-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Queens. North Florida walked away with a 90-81 victory over Queens on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 79-62 fall against Jacksonville.

The win got North Florida back to even at 10-10. As for Western Georgia, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.