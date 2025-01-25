Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: North Florida 10-10, Western Georgia 3-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia

The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Coliseum. The Ospreys know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past four contests -- so hopefully the Wolves like a good challenge.

North Florida is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 167-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Queens. North Florida walked away with a 90-81 victory over Queens on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 79-62 fall against Jacksonville.

The win got North Florida back to even at 10-10. As for Western Georgia, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.