Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: South Florida 8-6, Wichita State 10-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

South Florida has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Charles Koch Arena. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, South Florida earned a 75-69 win over East Carolina. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

South Florida can attribute much of their success to Kobe Knox, who went 7 for 8 en route to 18 points.

Wichita State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 91-85 defeat to Temple. The Shockers have struggled against the Owls recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Justin Hill, who posted 25 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Quincy Ballard, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Wichita State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

South Florida pushed their record up to 8-6 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Wichita State, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 3-9-1 ATS record.

Odds

Wichita State is a big 8.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.