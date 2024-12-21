Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Mercer 6-5, Winthrop 9-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will take on the Mercer Bears in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winthrop is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Florida State just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. The contest between them and the Seminoles wasn't a total blowout, but with Winthrop falling 82-64 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Seminoles: they've now lost four in a row.

Bryce Baker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Louisville back in November, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Mercer unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 73-66 to Queens.

Mercer struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Winthrop's defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for Mercer, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Winthrop has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Winthrop came up short against Mercer in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 77-68. Will Winthrop have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Winthrop and Mercer both have 1 win in their last 2 games.