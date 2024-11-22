Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Princeton 4-1, Wright State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will face off against the Princeton Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Wright State took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They put a hurting on Central State to the tune of 92-56. The Raiders' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Wright State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Princeton earned a 68-57 win over Merrimack on Sunday. The matchup marked the Tigers' most dominant victory of the season so far.

Wright State now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Princeton, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wright State has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.5% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wright State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Princeton is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

