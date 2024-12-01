Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: SC State 4-4, Xavier 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Xavier is heading back home. They will welcome the SC State Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cintas Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Xavier is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 78-53 walloping at the hands of the Wolverines. The game marked the Musketeers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ryan Conwell, who had 19 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against S. Carolina on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Xavier was Zach Freemantle's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Xavier struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Michigan racked up 17.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for SC State to recover from the 82-53 bruising that Marshall dished out on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-21.

Having lost for the first time this season, Xavier fell to 6-1. As for SC State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.